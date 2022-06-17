Sri Lanka Government looking to go online for two weeks considering several issues

The Sri Lanka government says it is looking into operating state institutions and schools online for two weeks considering several issues including the fuel shortage experienced in the country.

A special high level government discussion will be held today (June 17) to reach a final decision pertaining to the matter.

However, the President and the Prime Minister have informed state officials including Ministers yesterday that they have no plans to go into another island wide lock down again.

The Leaders said such a decision is unnecessary as another consignment of fuel is due to arrive next week.

Meanwhile, the President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners Association Gemunu Wijeratne said only 20 percent of private buses will be in operation today (June 17).

Wijeratne said although 13,000 buses were operating daily, it had been reduced to about 4,000 due to the fuel shortage.

(Source: News Radio)