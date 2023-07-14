Sri Lanka Government offers Local or Foreign no-pay leaves for Government officials
Posted by Editor on July 14, 2023 - 12:03 pm
Sri Lanka Government has granted no-pay leave for government officials to be spent in or out of the country without affecting seniority or pensions.
This was announced in a circular issued by the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government.
The proposal was presented by Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.
The State Administration Circular 14/2022(III) dated July 13, 2023 was issued under the signature of State Administration Secretary K.D.N. Ranjith Ashoka.
