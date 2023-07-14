Garnier Banister Francis sentenced to 2 years suspended imprisonment

Swiss Embassy employee Garnier Banister Francis was today (July 14) sentenced to two-years imprisonment suspended for five years by the Colombo High Court.

This order was issued after she pleaded guilty to the charges relating to making a false claim that she had been abducted and sexually harassed in 2019.