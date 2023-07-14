Garnier Banister Francis sentenced to 2 years suspended imprisonment
Posted by Editor on July 14, 2023 - 1:08 pm
Swiss Embassy employee Garnier Banister Francis was today (July 14) sentenced to two-years imprisonment suspended for five years by the Colombo High Court.
This order was issued after she pleaded guilty to the charges relating to making a false claim that she had been abducted and sexually harassed in 2019.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Price of 50kg bag of MOP fertilizer to be reduced by Rs. 1,000 from July 15 July 14, 2023
- Garnier Banister Francis sentenced to 2 years suspended imprisonment July 14, 2023
- Sri Lanka Government offers Local or Foreign no-pay leaves for Government officials July 14, 2023
- Sri Lanka President underscores the criticality of financial discipline in nation-building July 14, 2023
- Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Finance assures tax burden will be reduced at first possible chance July 14, 2023