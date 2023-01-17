Sri Lanka Government to delay salaries of executive-grade staff

Sri Lanka Government to pay the salaries of non-executive state sector employees on time and to delay the salaries of executive-grade staff by a few days.

According to sources, this is due to the current financial situation of the government.

2023 revenue proposals have been implemented, and because revenue generation would take some time, the government has decided to manage its expenses from January 2023, and thus, the cabinet has approved to delay the salaries of executive-grade staff by a few days, government sources said.