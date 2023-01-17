Man injured in shooting in Peliyagoda

A 32-year-old man sustained injuries and hospitalised after being shot at by two gunmen on a motorcycle near the Kalu Palama area in Peliyagoda this morning (January 17).

According to Police, the person injured in the shooting has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital for treatment.

The shooting had taken place at around 6.30 AM today while the youth injured in the incident was released from prison a few weeks ago and had several murder cases against him pending in court.

Peliyagoda Police is conducting further investigations to arrest the suspects who fled.

UPDATE – 10:02 AM: 33-year-old man who was injured following a shooting in Peliyagoda, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.