Sri Lanka Government to pay USD 6.7 million to Chinese fertilizer company
Posted in Local News
The Sri Lankan government today said it has decided to pay USD 6.7 million to the Chinese fertilizer company that had shipped the disputed fertilizer consignment, on the advice of the Attorney General’s Department.
According to Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage, the payment includes the cash deposit of USD 5 million placed by the company.
He further stated that the China-based Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group was asked to remanufacture the fertilizer to comply with the required standards.
Share on FB
Anagattha neyda anthimatama? Non-align policy is about to give dividends. It is either this way that, not ‘in the middle’ fantasy. What now? Going to give Parakrama Samudraya to an Indian fisheries company or going to give the whole of country to yankees to make another Guantánamo Bay in the Indian nation? Whatever it is, China will be the next world power within a decade. Best to be on the right side,