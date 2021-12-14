Sri Lanka Government to pay USD 6.7 million to Chinese fertilizer company

The Sri Lankan government today said it has decided to pay USD 6.7 million to the Chinese fertilizer company that had shipped the disputed fertilizer consignment, on the advice of the Attorney General’s Department.

According to Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage, the payment includes the cash deposit of USD 5 million placed by the company.

He further stated that the China-based Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group was asked to remanufacture the fertilizer to comply with the required standards.