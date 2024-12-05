Sri Lanka Government unveils interim budget for early 2025
Posted by Editor on December 5, 2024 - 2:34 pm
The Parliament of Sri Lanka was informed by Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Professor Anil Jayantha, that the estimated expenditure for the first four months of 2025 is Rs. 2,600 billion.
Key allocations in the interim budget include:
- Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation: Rs. 220.06 billion
- Ongoing Government Operations and Projects: Rs. 1,402 billion
- Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development: Rs. 186.02 billion
- Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government: Rs. 170.47 billion
- Ministry of Health and Mass Media: Rs. 161.99 billion
- Ministry of Defence: Rs. 142.95 billion
- Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education: Rs. 92 billion
- Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land, and Irrigation: Rs. 67.36 billion
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- U.S. Ambassador discusses energy future with Sri Lanka’s Energy Minister December 9, 2024
- CAA continues rice mill inspections on second day to enforce price control December 9, 2024
- Lohan Ratwatte granted bail over drunk driving accident December 9, 2024
- Underworld figure ‘Podi Lassi’ released on bail December 9, 2024
- New plan to control growing monkey population in Sri Lanka December 9, 2024
Where is the revenue? What is the deficit?