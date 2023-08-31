Sri Lanka increases fuel prices from August 31, 2023

Posted by Editor on August 31, 2023 - 10:28 pm

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been increased with effect from midnight on August 31, 2023.

The price of 92 Octane Petrol has been increased by Rs. 13 per litre, while the price of 95 Octane Petrol has been increased by Rs. 42 per litre.

The price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 1, bringing the new price to Rs. 359.

The price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 35, bringing the new price to Rs. 341 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of Kerosene has been increased by Rs. 5 per litre. The new price of Kerosene will be Rs. 231.

Accordingly, the new prices are as follows: