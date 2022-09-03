Sri Lanka increases Mobile, Broadband, & Pay Television charges

Sri Lanka has increased Charges for Mobile, Fixed-Line, Broadband, Television and other Prepaid and Postpaid Services with effect from 05th September 2022.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) announced that it approved an increase in tariff for mobile, fixed-line, and broadband services.

Charges for Mobile, Fixed-Line, Broadband, and other Prepaid and Postpaid Services will be increased by 20%.

Charges for all Pay Television services will be increased by 25%.

In addition, the VAT on all Pay Television services will be increased from 12% to 15%, with effect from 05th September, 2022.