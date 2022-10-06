Sri Lanka introduces Tourists Fuel Pass for foreign travelers

Sri Lanka has launched the Tourist Fuel Pass, Prepaid Card system yesterday (October 05), allowing foreign tourists coming to Sri Lanka to be able to get fuel according to their needs, outside the QR Code system.

This will enable the tourist to use a USD Prepaid Card to Purchase Fuel at 300+ Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Lanka IOC (LIOC) Fuel Stations across Sri Lanka.

Tourists Fuel Pass card will be available at any Sampath Bank branches and can be topped up at Sampath Bank counters islandwide.

Further, Minister of Subject Kanchana Wijesekara thanked the development partners, CEYPETCO, LIOC & Ministry of Tourism & Lands, and several other IT institutions for assisting in implementing the Tourist Fuel Pass Prepaid Card System.