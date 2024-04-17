Sri Lanka launched eVisa system for tourists from today

Posted by Editor on April 17, 2024 - 9:01 am

Sri Lanka’s Department of Immigration and Emigration announced that a new online visa application system is now operational as of April 17.

This system streamlines the visa application process, including the fees, necessary amenities, and permissible duration of stays, which are all detailed in the Gazette Notification (2360/24) published on November 27, 2023.

Applicants can access the new system and find detailed information at the Official Sri Lanka eVisa website: www.srilankaevisa.lk.

Harsha Ilukpitiya, the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration, explained that the new system allows applicants from several countries to submit their visa applications online, simplifying the previous requirement of providing numerous documents and enabling the collection of biometric data.

Under the new system, tourist visas are now valid for up to six months, a significant extension from the one to two months permitted under the old system.

Additionally, student visas can be issued for the entire duration of an applicant’s studies, up to a maximum of four years, before their arrival in Sri Lanka.

The new system also accommodates applications for nomad visas and medical visas, further enhancing its versatility and convenience for travelers.