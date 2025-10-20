Sri Lanka launches Proceeds of Crime Investigation Division to target illegal wealth

Posted by Editor on October 20, 2025 - 11:17 am

The Sri Lanka Police officially inaugurated the new Proceeds of Crime Investigation Division (PCID) today (October 20) at the Old Police Headquarters in Colombo 01.

The event took place under the patronage of the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, with the participation of the Inspector General of Police, Attorney-at-Law Priyantha Weerasooriya.

The PCID was established under the Proceeds of Crime Act No. 05 of 2025, which provides a strong legal framework to investigate, seize, and forfeit assets acquired through criminal activities. The division will look into the illegal wealth of individuals, including politicians, drug traffickers, and organised criminals. It will also work closely with other state agencies, such as the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), to combat corruption and recover stolen assets.

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) Asanka Karawita has been appointed as the Director General of the division for a three-year term, subject to the approval of the National Police Commission. He also serves as the Senior DIG of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID). A Deputy Director General has also been appointed to assist in leading the new unit.

According to Police Headquarters, the PCID is legally empowered to investigate the acquisition of any property, funds, or assets obtained through illegal means. It can also file civil cases related to non-criminal asset acquisitions and has the authority to freeze or seize illegally acquired property for up to 30 days. The division is further mandated to coordinate investigations with 34 state institutions, ensuring a unified effort in asset recovery.

Police have already seized property worth over Rs. 4.5 billion from organised criminals in recent operations. These assets include buildings, houses, vehicles, land, jewellery, boats, and cash amounting to Rs. 57 million. The seized property has been restricted under the Money Laundering Act.

The establishment of the PCID marks a major step toward strengthening Sri Lanka’s fight against corruption, financial crimes, and illicit wealth accumulation.