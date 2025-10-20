Sri Lanka’s Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe earns global “A Grade” recognition

Sri Lanka’s Central Bank Governor, Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, has been awarded an “A Grade” by Global Finance magazine at the 2025 World’s Best Central Bank Governors awards, held alongside the IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C.

The award recognizes Dr. Weerasinghe’s effective monetary policies, his leadership in stabilizing Sri Lanka’s financial system, and his strategic management during challenging global conditions. Each year, Global Finance assesses central bank governors based on policy credibility, inflation control, currency stability, and economic growth outcomes.

The Sri Lankan delegation, led by Dr. Weerasinghe, actively participated in a series of high-level bilateral and multilateral meetings during the 2025 World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings held from October 13 to 18 in Washington.

During these meetings, Dr. Weerasinghe met with the IMF Managing Director, the World Bank President, senior officials from both institutions, and representatives from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The Central Bank said the discussions focused on strengthening support for Sri Lanka’s ongoing economic reform programme.

There was broad recognition of Sri Lanka’s sound macroeconomic management, including fiscal discipline, monetary policy reforms, financial system stability, and improved social protection measures. Continuous progress in governance and transparency was also commended by international partners.

Talks with multilateral and bilateral partners emphasized development cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, energy, and digital transformation, along with securing new financing and technical assistance for capacity building. The delegation also met with global credit rating agencies, providing updates on Sri Lanka’s economic recovery and reform milestones, which were well received and helped boost market confidence.

Constructive engagement with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and participation in investor forums underscored Sri Lanka’s commitment to transparency, investment promotion, and restoring investor trust. Progress on debt restructuring was highly praised, and future collaboration was encouraged.

At the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable (GSDR), Dr. Weerasinghe reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s near completion of its debt restructuring process and emphasized the importance of transparency, timely restructuring, and sustained reform. He also called for clearer global processes in commercial debt restructuring, regular updates on bilateral deals, and stronger debt transparency.

Sri Lanka’s intervention supported the updated Restructuring Playbook and called for greater international cooperation to maintain reforms and restore market access.

The outcomes of these discussions reflect the global community’s confidence in Sri Lanka’s reform path. The delegation’s open dialogue and commitment to best practices signal that Sri Lanka is firmly on the road to economic stability and growth, supported by sound policies and strong international partnerships.