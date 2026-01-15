Sri Lanka launches school digitalization programme with China support

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said developing digital infrastructure in schools is a key focus of Sri Lanka’s education reforms, as an education digitalization programme supported by a Chinese grant was launched yesterday (January 14).

Speaking at the Education Ministry premises in Isurupaya, Battaramulla on January 14, the Prime Minister, who also serves as the Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, said schools with digital disparities must be identified and brought under digitalization to ensure equal access to education for all students.

She stressed that while integrating technology into education, systems must be developed within a proper framework that ensures child safety and is suitable for young minds.

The education digitalization programme was officially launched with Chinese grant assistance. The agreement to commence the programme was signed by Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education Nalaka Kaluwewa and Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong.

The Prime Minister noted that the objective of the project goes beyond installing technological equipment in classrooms and aims to guide children towards a technology based education model with strong online safety measures.

Under the project, plans are in place to establish a cloud data center for digital education infrastructure, introduce a distance learning system, and set up nearly 900 smart classrooms with features that can be operated using artificial intelligence.

Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Madhura Senevirathna, Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Engineer Eranga Weeraratne, officials from the Chinese Embassy and several companies, as well as senior officials from the Ministry of Digital Economy and the Ministry of Education, were present at the event.