Sri Lanka lifts all COVID-19 restrictions imposed to enter the country

Sri Lanka has completely relaxed the restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic on persons arriving in the country.

Accordingly, persons entering Sri Lanka via any airport or sea port will no longer be required to present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

The Health Ministry imposed several restrictions on arrivals at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic including the requirement to present a negative COVID-19 test (PCR/RAT) before boarding a flight to Sri Lanka and the requirement of COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

However, all such requirements have been removed by the Director General of Health Services, effective immediately.

If foreign nationals / tourists become COVID-19 positive after arriving in Sri Lanka, they should be isolated for 7 days in a private hospital / hotel / place of residence. The cost of treatment / isolation should be borne by foreign nationals / tourists.

The relaxation of regulations comes at a time Sri Lanka is reporting a few daily coronavirus cases.