Wanindu Hasaranga takes first ever LPL hat-trick

Wanindu Hasaranga took the first hat-trick in Lanka Premier League (LPL) history, dismissing three of the Colombo Stars’ batsmen on the opening day of the third season of the LPL on Tuesday (December 06).

Wanindu Hasaranga, who switched from the Jaffna Kings franchise to the Kandy Falcons team from this season, claimed the wickets of Dinesh Chandimal, Australian Benny Howell and Seekkuge Prasanna in his first over, reducing the Kings to 39 for 6, chasing a target of 200.