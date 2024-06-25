Sri Lanka Navy arrests 10 Indian fishermen, sailor dies in operation

The Sri Lanka Navy has taken into custody 10 Indian fishermen on a trawler while they were poaching in the seas off Delft Island.

During the operation, one of the sailors fell between the two vessels, sustained injuries, and later died in the hospital, according to the Sri Lanka Navy Spokesman.

The Navy states that it continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing by foreign trawlers, considering the impact of such practices on the livelihood of local fishermen.

In 2024 alone, the Sri Lanka Navy has arrested over 200 Indian fishermen and seized more than 27 Indian poaching trawlers in Sri Lankan waters, subsequently handing them over to authorities for legal proceedings.