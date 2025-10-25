Sri Lanka Navy launches mission to rescue crew of MV Integrity Star

Posted by Editor on October 25, 2025 - 1:30 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy vessel Samudura departed on October 24, 2025, to rescue the crew of the merchant ship MV Integrity Star, which had encountered distress approximately 100 nautical miles south of Sri Lanka due to a mechanical failure in its main engines.

Under the coordination of the Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre, the Sri Lanka Navy promptly launched search and rescue operations. Accordingly, Samudura set sail toward the sea area where the distressed vessel was located to rescue the 14-member crew of MV Integrity Star, comprising nationals from India, Turkey, and Azerbaijan.