Police arrest suspect with T-56 ammunition in Minuwangoda

Posted by Editor on October 25, 2025 - 8:11 am

Police arrested a 53-year-old suspect and recovered eight live T-56 ammunition rounds and fifteen training rounds during a search operation conducted on the evening of October 24, 2025, in the Ambagahawatta area under the Minuwangoda Police Division.

Following a tip-off, officers from the Gampaha Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau carried out the raid.

The suspect, a resident of Ambagahawatta in Minuwangoda, was handed over to the Minuwangoda Police Station.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Minuwangoda Police.