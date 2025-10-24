Sri Lanka Army restores 76 out-of-service vehicles, saving Rs. 10 Million monthly

Posted by Editor on October 24, 2025 - 6:24 pm

Following the directives of Army Commander Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo, the Sri Lanka Army has restored 76 vehicles that had been out of service after long-term use and added them back to the Army fleet today (October 24).

The refurbishment project was carried out by the Army’s Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Regiment under the Clean Sri Lanka programme. The restored vehicles include trucks, buses, water bowsers, uni buffel vehicles, cabs, ambulances, vans, and gulley bowsers.

By returning these vehicles to service, the Army expects to save the government about Rs. 10 million each month, which was previously spent on renting vehicles. The initiative will also help reduce foreign exchange spending that would have been needed to import new vehicles.

The savings from this project will be directed toward the development of the Army and other national projects.