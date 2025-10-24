Thailand to discuss return of gifted elephants from Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on October 24, 2025 - 5:58 pm

The Thai government is set to hold talks with Sri Lanka on October 28 to bring back two elephants that were gifted to Sri Lanka, following reports of poor living conditions and alleged mistreatment.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Suchart Chomklin, announced that he will urgently travel to Sri Lanka to look into the welfare of the elephants, Plai Pratu Pha and Plai Srinarong.

Concerns about the elephants’ condition were first raised last year by the Reclaim Thai Elephant group. The group claimed that the elephants were being overworked, kept in chains, and beaten. They urged the Thai government to take steps to bring the animals back to Thailand for better care.

Suchart said that he has discussed the matter with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who approved diplomatic efforts to coordinate with Sri Lankan authorities to return the elephants. However, he noted that the process may take some time due to the need for proper negotiations.

In the meantime, Suchart, along with other officials and veterinarians, will visit Sri Lanka to inspect the elephants’ health and living conditions. They will also guide local caretakers on how to provide better care while talks continue.

Attaphon Charoenchansa, Director of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, confirmed that he will join the delegation. He said that if the discussions go well, the same approach used to bring back Plai Sak Surin in 2023 will be followed.

According to reports, Plai Pratu Pha was sent to Sri Lanka in 1979 when he was 12 years old and currently lives at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth in Kandy. Plai Srinarong was sent in 2001 along with Plai Sak Surin and remains at an elephant shelter near the Kirivehera Temple in Kataragama.