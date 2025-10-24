Boat and skipper linked to Ishara Sewwandi’s escape seized in Jaffna

Posted by Editor on October 24, 2025 - 12:30 pm

The skipper and the boat that allegedly transported Ishara Sewwandi, a main suspect in the murder of ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’, to India have been taken into custody in Jaffna by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) of the Sri Lanka Police.

The boat, a small vessel powered by a 400-horsepower engine, was found on Aralithuduwa Beach in Jaffna. It is owned by a person named A. Anandan, who is said to have helped Ishara escape to India.

According to Chief Inspector Kapila Kariyawasam, head of the Organized Crimes Investigation Unit of the CCD, a team of officers managed to locate the skipper and the boat following a lengthy interrogation of Anandan.

Police also revealed that the arrested skipper is a relative of Anandan.

During questioning, the skipper stated that the journey from Jaffna to India had taken more than 10 hours by boat.

Of the two other men who traveled on the same vessel, one is currently in remand custody, while investigations are underway to arrest the other.