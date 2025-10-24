Sri Lanka President urges national unity to defeat drug menace

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has emphasized that while political or economic debates may continue, there can be no further argument when it comes to the national duty of eliminating the drug menace from Sri Lanka.

He said the entire nation must unite in this urgent mission.

The President made these remarks during a meeting held yesterday afternoon (October 23) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo to brief heads of media institutions on the “Nation United – National Drive”, aimed at eradicating the drug problem.

During the meeting, it was noted that many crimes in the country are linked to the drug trade, which has grown into a national crisis threatening the safety of young people and schoolchildren. Therefore, the issue must be tackled through a strong national initiative with effective political leadership, clear decision-making, and broad public participation.

As part of this effort, the “Ratama Ekata” (Nation United) National Operation is being implemented, with a major public awareness campaign as one of its key elements. Media leaders discussed how both electronic and print media could contribute to this campaign.

President Dissanayake said that the financial power of drug cartels and the crimes connected to them have weakened the economy, damaged society, and even affected state institutions and the rule of law. He assured that the government is fully committed to stopping this destruction and called on all citizens to give their full support.

He also pointed out that in the past, political systems had allowed criminal networks to grow freely, and they are now deeply rooted in society. The President praised the cooperation of the Police, Customs, Department of Motor Traffic, and the Department of Immigration and Emigration in tackling the issue.

Reiterating the shared national responsibility, President Dissanayake said every citizen has a duty to help end this national tragedy for the sake of future generations.

The official launch of the “Nation United – National Drive” will be held on October 30 at 10:00 a.m. at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium, under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, heads and representatives of state and private media institutions, and officials from the entertainment industry were also present at the event.