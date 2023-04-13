Sri Lanka not eligible to participate in Olympic 2024 & U23 Asian Cup qualifiers – FIFA

FIFA has informed the Football Federation of Sri Lanka (FFSL) that Sri Lanka’s men’s national football team is not eligible to participate in Men’s Olympic Tournament 2024 – Asian Qualifiers and the U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers due to the suspension of the FFSL.

FIFA suspended the Football Federation of Sri Lanka with effect from 21st of January 2023 until further notice.

The FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said the Football Federation of Sri Lanka is suspended in accordance with article 16 of the FIFA Statutes.

FIFA claimed the FFSL was suspended due to undue interference by a third party in accordance with the FIFA Statutes.

Accordingly, local authorities, national teams and clubs have been banned from taking part in competitions organized by FIFA.