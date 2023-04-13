Sri Lanka’s Printing Department stopped Local Government election-related printing

Sri Lanka’s Department of Government Printing has stopped all printing processes related to the 2023 Local Government (LG) election.

Government Printer Gangani Kalpana Liyanage said the decision was taken due to the required funds not being released by the Treasury.

However, So far, postal ballots and other related documents have been printed at a cost of Rs. 50 million, Government Printer said, adding that the Treasury is yet to release any funds.

As a result of this, the department is unable to pay the allowances of over 200 employees as well.

Government Printer Gangani Kalpana Liyanage has made several written requests to the Treasury in this regard thus far, and is due to remind the Treasury of the matter soon.