Sri Lanka Parliament to convene from December 3 to 6, 2024

Posted by Editor on November 27, 2024 - 3:18 pm

The Parliament of Sri Lanka will convene from December 3 to 6, 2024, the Secretary-General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera announced.

This schedule was finalized during the party leaders’ meeting chaired by Speaker Dr. Asoka Ranwala on November 25, 2024.

Key Parliamentary Sessions:

December 3 & 4:

The debate on the Government Policy Statement, presented earlier by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, will be held from 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM on December 3, 2024 and from 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM on December 4, 2024. The debate will conclude with a vote at 5:00 PM on December 4, 2024.

December 5 & 6:

Discussions on the Resolution for the Vote on Account for the first four months of 2025 will take place on these days, from 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM.

Additional Discussions:

During the party leaders’ meeting, several key matters were addressed, including:

Allocating debate time between the Government and Opposition.

Structuring parliamentary committees and appointing members.

Establishing the Committee of Selection and other committees, including the Committee on Parliamentary Business.

Enhancing the functioning of Sectoral Oversight Committees.

Considering a proposal to establish a Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus in the Tenth Parliament.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker Dr. Rizvie Salih, Deputy Chairperson of Committees Hemali Weerasekara, Leader of the House and Minister Bimal Rathnayake, Chief Government Whip and Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayathissa, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, and other party leaders.