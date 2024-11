Severe weather displaces over 200,000 in Sri Lanka

Bad weather has affected 207,582 people from 59,629 families in 17 districts in Sri Lanka, according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

The DMC also reported that two people have died, seven are missing, and eight have been injured so far.

Currently, 10,137 people from 3,102 families are staying in 104 relief centers.