NPP General Secretary Nihal Abeysinghe’s vehicle falls into Parliament Pond
Posted by Editor on November 27, 2024 - 10:51 am
The motor vehicle of Dr. Nihal Abeysinghe, General Secretary of the National People’s Power (NPP) and Kalutara District MP, fell into the Parliament complex pond last evening (November 26).
The MP was not in the vehicle at the time of the incident.
The accident occurred when the driver arrived to pick him up after a workshop for new MPs. Heavy rain had reduced visibility causing the driver to lose sight of the road which led to the car plunging into the pond.
Parliament staff and soldiers promptly retrieved the vehicle, and fortunately, no one was injured.
