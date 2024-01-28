Sri Lanka Police awards Rs. 1.5 million to security officer killed in Expressway accident

Sri Lanka Police has offered a cash donation of Rs. 1.5 million to the family of Police Constable J.A.A. Jayakodi, who died in an accident on the Katunayake expressway while working as the security officer of late State Minister Sanath Nishantha.

Acting IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon, who visited Constable J.A.A. Jayakodi’s residence in Hedeniya, Galagedara to pay his last respects on Saturday (January 27) handed over the cheque for Rs. 1.5 million to the constable’s wife.