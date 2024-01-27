Sri Lankan fishing trawler with 6 crew members hijacked by Somali pirates
January 27, 2024
A Sri Lankan multi-day fishing trawler with 6 crew members has been hijacked by Somali pirates in the Arabian Sea, the Department of Fisheries confirmed.
The multi-day fishing trawler ‘Lorenzo Putha 04’ reportedly departed from the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour in Chilaw on January 12.
The abduction took place approximately 1,160 nautical miles away from the Sri Lankan maritime boundary.
The authorities stated that they are taking necessary steps to rescue the abducted fishermen.
