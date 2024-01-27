Litro Gas contributes another Rs. 1.5 billion to Treasury

Posted by Editor on January 27, 2024 - 10:39 am

Litro Gas Company’s profits for the year 2023, totalling Rs. 1.5 billion, was officially handed over to the Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation, the company’s parent entity, during a ceremony held at the Presidential Secretariat on Friday (January 26).

Muditha Peiris, Chairman of Litro Gas Company, presented the cheque to Sagala Ratnayaka, the President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff.

Subsequently, Mr. Ratnayaka handed over the cheque to Sriyani Kulasinghe, the Chief Financial Officer of Sri Lanka Insurance Company.

During the handover, Litro chairman acknowledged the significant growth achieved by the company, even in challenging economic times, attributing it to the guidance of President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the unwavering support of Mrs. Ratnayake.

Additionally, Mr. Peiris highlighted that Litro Gas Company contributed Rs. 3 billion as dividends to the Treasury in the year 2023 alone.