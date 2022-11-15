Sri Lanka Police Chief, Public Security Ministry Secretary summoned by Human Rights Commission

Approximately 1,200 complaints were made against Sri Lanka Police since January 1st 2022, the National Police Commission said.

Complaints against police brutality can be made to the Police Commission hotline 1960.

Sri Lanka’s Human Rights Commission (SLHRC) summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Public Security Ministry Secretary on Monday, November 21 at 10:00 AM to inquire into possible violations of human rights following the arbitrary actions by policemen these days.

A statement from the SLHRC said that it does not in any way accept the conduct of police officers who are committed to upholding the law to be acting in a manner that threatens the Rule of Law.

SLHRC said the situation poses a serious threat to the life of a democratic society and the rule of law in the country.

SLHRC further said that the Public Security Ministry Secretary and the IGP would be questioned on recent events and methods of preventing a recurrence.