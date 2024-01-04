Sri Lanka Police introduced hotline to report violence against women, children
Posted by Editor on January 4, 2024 - 12:55 pm
Sri Lanka Police has introduced a 24-hour hotline for the members of the public to inform on violence against women and children.
Accordingly, any complaints and pieces of information can be provided via the hotline 109.
