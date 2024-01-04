Jan 04 2024 January 4, 2024 January 4, 2024 NoComment

Sri Lanka Police introduced hotline to report violence against women, children

Posted by Editor on January 4, 2024 - 12:55 pm

Sri Lanka Police logo

Sri Lanka Police has introduced a 24-hour hotline for the members of the public to inform on violence against women and children.

Accordingly, any complaints and pieces of information can be provided via the hotline 109.

