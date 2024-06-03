Jun 03 2024 June 3, 2024 June 3, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Sri Lanka Police launch operations room to assist persons affected by severe weather

June 3, 2024

Sri Lanka Police established a special operations room at Police Headquarters on Sunday (June 2) to report and coordinate emergency situations nationwide caused by the prevailing bad weather.

Floods, strong winds, and landslides have affected several areas in Sri Lanka due to these adverse weather conditions.

According to the Police Media Division (PMD), the special operations room, which operates 24 hours, can be contacted through the following phone numbers and email address:

Telephone numbers:

  • 011 2421820
  • 011 2439212
  • 011 2013036
  • 011 2013039

Email: disaster.ops@police.lk

