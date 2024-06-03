Sri Lanka Police launch operations room to assist persons affected by severe weather

Posted by Editor on June 3, 2024 - 3:37 pm

Sri Lanka Police established a special operations room at Police Headquarters on Sunday (June 2) to report and coordinate emergency situations nationwide caused by the prevailing bad weather.

Floods, strong winds, and landslides have affected several areas in Sri Lanka due to these adverse weather conditions.

According to the Police Media Division (PMD), the special operations room, which operates 24 hours, can be contacted through the following phone numbers and email address:

Telephone numbers:

011 2421820

011 2439212

011 2013036

011 2013039

Email: disaster.ops@police.lk