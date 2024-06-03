Severe weather in Sri Lanka claims 16 lives, affects over 84,000 people
Posted by Editor on June 3, 2024 - 7:54 pm
Sixteen deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka due to ongoing adverse weather conditions, according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).
The DMC also reported that more than 84,000 people from 21,353 families have been affected by the severe weather.
Additionally, six people have been injured, and five are missing. The fatalities, reported from June 1, 2024, are distributed as follows:
- Ratnapura: 5 deaths
- Colombo: 3 deaths
- Matara: 6 deaths
- Galle: 2 deaths
Eight districts have been impacted by the severe weather, with 77 people relocated to safe locations.
The weather has also caused significant property damage, with six houses completely destroyed and 1,214 houses partially damaged.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Severe weather in Sri Lanka claims 16 lives, affects over 84,000 people June 3, 2024
- Sri Lanka Police launch operations room to assist persons affected by severe weather June 3, 2024
- Cement prices in Sri Lanka drop by Rs. 150 per 50kg bag June 3, 2024
- Schools closed in Sri Lanka amid adverse weather June 3, 2024
- School holidays extended in Galle and Matara districts June 3, 2024