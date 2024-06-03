Cement prices in Sri Lanka drop by Rs. 150 per 50kg bag

Posted by Editor on June 3, 2024 - 2:02 pm

The maximum retail price of a 50kg bag of cement in Sri Lanka has been reduced by Rs. 150, effective June 1, 2024.



Accordingly, the maximum retail price will be Rs. 2,250 per 50kg bag.

This was communicated in an industry media announcement issued this morning (June 3).