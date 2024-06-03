Schools closed in Sri Lanka amid adverse weather

Posted by Editor on June 3, 2024 - 1:18 pm

Sri Lanka’s Education Ministry has decided to close schools in specific areas due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.



All schools in the Kegalle and Ratnapura districts of the Sabaragamuwa Province, all schools in the Galle and Matara Districts in the Southern Province, and all schools in the Kalutara District and Homagama Zone in the Western Province will be closed tomorrow (June 4).

Furthermore, Governor of the Southern Province, Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena, announced that schools in the Galle and Matara districts will remain closed on June 4 and June 5, 2024, after consulting with the Ministry of Education.

UPDATE – 07:10 PM:

All schools in the Gampaha, Kaduwela, and Kelaniya Educational Zones will be closed tomorrow (June 4) due to the current adverse weather conditions.

This decision was made by the Zonal Education Directors.