School holidays extended in Galle and Matara districts
Posted by Editor on June 3, 2024 - 12:50 pm
A decision has been reached to extend the holiday for schools in the Galle and Matara districts until Wednesday, June 5, due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.
Southern Province Governor Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena made this decision after a discussion with the Ministry of Education.
The announcement was made during a press conference in Colombo regarding the ongoing disaster situation across Sri Lanka.
