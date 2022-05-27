Sri Lanka Police obtain court order on protesters in Colombo

The Fort Magistrate’s Court has issued an order against protestors from entering several roads in Colombo tomorrow (May 28).

This court order was obtained by the Colombo Fort Police.

Accordingly, protestors are not permitted to enter York Street, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Bank of Ceylon Mawatha, Chatham Street in Colombo.

In addition they are not allowed to forcibly enter or cause damage to any public institution and official residences located within the Fort Police Jurisdiction, or obstruct the duties of officers in the area.