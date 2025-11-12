Sri Lanka Police seize 300kg of drugs hidden in Kirinda
About 18 sacks containing narcotic substances, including crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as “ice”), have been seized by the Western Province (North) Crimes Division of the Sri Lanka Police.
The haul, weighing nearly 300 kilograms, is suspected to have been smuggled into the country by sea and was discovered hidden in the Kirinda area.
Police have arrested six individuals in connection with the incident, while several vehicles used by the suspects have also been taken into custody.
According to the Western Province (North) Crimes Division, the seizure was made following a tip-off, with the assistance of officers from the Tissamaharama and Kirinda Police Stations.
Further investigations are underway.
