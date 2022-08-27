Sri Lanka Police to launch special operation to curb underworld activities

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Public Security said that the Police launched a special operation from today (August 27) to crackdown on underworld criminal activities as many shooting incidents were reported and rise of underworld activities in the country.

This decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Public Security Minister Tiran Alas yesterday (August 26).

IGP, SDIGs of Western and Southern Provinces, Terrorism Investigation Division (TID), Criminal Investigation Department, the Commandant of the Police Special Task Force and several senior police officers reportedly attended the discussion.