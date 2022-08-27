United States donates 3000 tonnes of food to feed Sri Lankan school children

The United States, through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and in partnership with Save the Children, donated 320 tonnes of split yellow peas to nourish school children across Sri Lanka, a statement from the U.S. embassy said.

The donation is part of a larger one of 3,000 tonnes of food. U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung, Dr. Susil Premajayantha, Minister of Education, and representatives from the Ministry of Health, the National Planning Department, and Save the Children attended the handover ceremony.

“This donation from the American people targets the most vulnerable Sri Lankans – children – and enables them to focus on their schooling rather than on their hunger. Every nourishing meal will be a testament to the U.S. ‘s commitment to helping all Sri Lankans emerge from the worst economic crisis since the country’s independence,” said Ambassador Julie Chung.

The shipment is part of the USDA Mcgovern-dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Programme, a five-year $26 million project aimed at providing immediate emergency assistance to the food insecure to improve literacy and attendance by reducing hunger. The USDA and its partner Save the Children work with the Sri Lankan government and local communities to ensure food reaches those most in need.