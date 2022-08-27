Sri Lanka’s Water supply & sewage charges revised

Sri Lanka’s Water and sewerage charges have been revised with effect from September 01, 2022.

Minister of Water Supply Keheliya Rambukwella has issued an extraordinary gazette notification in this regard.

The tariff revision was made in terms of Section 84 of the National Water Supply & Drainage Board Law No. 02 of 1974.

Accordingly, the tariffs have been revised for all consumers supplied with water from the water supply schemes of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

The monthly water bill of any premises includes, in addition to the water charges, monthly service charges, other charges and applicable taxes, the gazette notification read further. The water bill generally displays only the total monthly charge and if necessary, the consumer can request the water bill with separate VAT/SVAT invoices with prior registration with the NWSDB.

Domestic water tariff increase will be as follows:

Units 00-05: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 20 and monthly service charge is Rs. 300

Units 06-10: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 27 and monthly service charge is Rs. 300

Units 11-15: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 34 and monthly service charge is Rs. 300

Units 16-20: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 68 and monthly service charge is Rs. 300

Units 21-25: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 99 and monthly service charge is Rs. 300

Units 26-30: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 150 and monthly service charge is Rs. 900

Units 31-40: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 179 and monthly service charge is Rs. 900

Units 41-50: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 204 and monthly service charge is Rs. 2,400

Units 51-75: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 221 and monthly service charge is Rs. 2,400

Over 75 units: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 238 and monthly service charge is Rs. 3,500

Gazette Extraordinary 2022-08-26 Water Tariff Increase.

Meanwhile, tariffs for sewerage services from customers connected to all sewerage systems / sewer networks owned, operated and maintained by the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) have also been revised.

Another communiqué, issued by Minister Rambukwella, pursuant to Section 84(07) Law No. 02 of 1974, mentioned that the monthly total sewerage charge of any premises includes usage charges, monthly service charges, other charges and applicable taxes. The water bill generally displays only the monthly sewerage charge and if necessary, the consumer can request the water bill with separate VAT/SVAT invoices with a prior registration program with the NWSDB.

Gazette Extraordinary 2022-08-26 Sewerage Tariff Increase.