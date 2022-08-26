Ranjan Ramanayake released from Welikada prison on ‘Conditional Presidential Pardon’

Former Sri Lankan Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake was released from Welikada prison today (August 26) afternoon, after President Ranil Wickremesinghe granted a conditional Presidential Pardon earlier today.

A statement from the President’s Media Division noted that the Pardon will be subject to the conditions that Ranjan Ramanayake no longer make any statement that is in contempt of court, and does not act in such a manner.