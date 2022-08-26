Samagi Jana Balawegaya ready to appoint Ranjan Ramanayake to Parliamemnt – Sajith

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is ready to appoint former Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake to Parliament in the first instance of a vacancy in the national list, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa said.

He said in a twitter post that “We the Samagi Jana Balawegaya wholeheartedly pledge to appoint Ranjan Ramanayake to the parliament in the first instance of an occurrence of a vacancy in the national list”