Sri Lanka Postal Department records Rs. 13.1 Billion revenue in 2025

Posted by Editor on January 11, 2026 - 5:11 pm

The Sri Lanka Postal Department exceeded its 2025 revenue targets set by the Treasury by earning Rs. 13,100 million, according to Postmaster General Ruwan Sathkumara.

He said the strong revenue performance was achieved alongside major developments in staffing and infrastructure during the past year. Several new recruitments were carried out and many pending appointments were confirmed to strengthen postal services across the country.

A number of new post offices were also constructed and opened during this period to improve public access. In June 2025, permanent appointments were granted to 368 Sub Postmasters, marking the first confirmation of Sub Postmasters since 2020.

In addition, arrangements were made in September 2025 to confirm the appointments of 1,000 Postal Assistants. Looking ahead, the Postmaster General said plans are in place to recruit 600 Postal Service Officers through an open competitive examination, with the recruitment scheduled to take place next month.

He further stated that steps were taken last year to improve transport facilities as part of efforts to transform the Sri Lanka Postal Department into a more efficient and effective institution.