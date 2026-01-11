Consumer Affairs Authority in Sri Lanka receives over 10,600 calls in 2025

Posted by Editor on January 11, 2026 - 9:11 am

The Consumer Affairs Authority of Sri Lanka received 10,616 telephone calls in 2025, including 5,026 complaints that required raids and investigations, with most cases already acted upon and the remaining probes to be completed by the end of January 2026.

According to the Authority, all 5,026 complaints that needed enforcement action were referred to the relevant district offices. So far, raids and investigations related to 3,844 complaints have been successfully completed, while investigations into the remaining complaints are scheduled to be concluded before the end of this month.

The Authority also explained that the remaining 5,590 calls received through the 1977 hotline were not enforcement related. These included general inquiries made for public awareness, questions on how to lodge complaints to seek personal relief for consumer injustices, requests for information about the functions of the Consumer Affairs Authority, inquiries related to other institutions, and complaints that fall outside the Authority’s legal scope.

In addition, the Consumer Affairs Authority stated that complaints made after office hours can be recorded through its voice message facility. These voice messages are reviewed and attended to on the next working day.