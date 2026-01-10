Sri Lanka records highest ever migrant remittances in 2025

Posted by Editor on January 10, 2026 - 7:49 pm

Sri Lanka recorded the highest migrant worker remittances in its 40 year foreign employment history in 2025, with inflows reaching US dollars 8.07 billion, a 22.8 percent increase compared to 2024, according to the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment.

The Bureau said Sri Lanka received migrant worker remittances amounting to US dollars 8.076 billion from January to December 2025. This is equivalent to around Rs. 2,432 billion and marks a significant rise from the US dollars 6,575 million received in 2024.

The highest ever monthly migrant remittance inflow was also recorded in December 2025, when remittances reached US dollars 879.1 million. This surpassed the previous record of US dollars 812.7 million, which was recorded in December 2020.

The Bureau noted that these gains were achieved in line with a policy decision taken by the current government to send well trained and skilled workers overseas.

As a result of these measures, more than 310,000 Sri Lankans left the country for foreign employment during the past year.