Sri Lanka postpones 2024 G.C.E. A/L examination due to adverse weather

Department of Examinations - Sri Lanka

The 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) Examination in Sri Lanka has been temporarily postponed due to adverse weather conditions, the Examinations Department announced today (November 28).

Commissioner General of Examinations, Amith Jayasundara confirmed that the exams will now be delayed until December 03, 2024.

The examination will recommence on December 4, 2024.

The decision was made to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff affected by the ongoing weather disruptions.

