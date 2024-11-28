Sri Lanka postpones 2024 G.C.E. A/L examination due to adverse weather
Posted by Editor on November 28, 2024 - 10:20 am
The 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) Examination in Sri Lanka has been temporarily postponed due to adverse weather conditions, the Examinations Department announced today (November 28).
Commissioner General of Examinations, Amith Jayasundara confirmed that the exams will now be delayed until December 03, 2024.
The examination will recommence on December 4, 2024.
The decision was made to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff affected by the ongoing weather disruptions.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka President holds virtual meeting with World Bank Chief on development priorities November 28, 2024
- Moody’s may upgrade Sri Lanka’s credit rating after bond exchange offer November 28, 2024
- Sri Lanka postpones 2024 G.C.E. A/L examination due to adverse weather November 28, 2024
- Severe flooding impacts over 276,000 in Sri Lanka November 28, 2024
- Sri Lanka Police launches its updated website with improved public services November 28, 2024