Severe flooding impacts over 276,000 in Sri Lanka

Flooded roads in Batticaloa, Sri Lanka, after severe weather conditions

Adverse weather has impacted 20 districts in Sri Lanka, affecting 80,642 families across 166 Divisional Secretariat divisions, according to the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

A total of 276,550 individuals are affected with 16,553 people from 5,305 families taking shelter in safe locations.

The Irrigation Department warns that flooding in low-lying areas near reservoirs will continue.

Irrigation Engineer G.W.A. Sakura Dilthara noted rising water levels in the Deduru Oya and Mahaweli River which could worsen flooding in nearby areas.

