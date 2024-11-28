Severe flooding impacts over 276,000 in Sri Lanka
Posted by Editor on November 28, 2024 - 10:02 am
Adverse weather has impacted 20 districts in Sri Lanka, affecting 80,642 families across 166 Divisional Secretariat divisions, according to the Disaster Management Center (DMC).
A total of 276,550 individuals are affected with 16,553 people from 5,305 families taking shelter in safe locations.
The Irrigation Department warns that flooding in low-lying areas near reservoirs will continue.
Irrigation Engineer G.W.A. Sakura Dilthara noted rising water levels in the Deduru Oya and Mahaweli River which could worsen flooding in nearby areas.
